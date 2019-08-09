Home States Odisha

Paddy fields under rainwater, Odisha farmers faces uncertain Kharif season

The farmers said heavy silt deposit and growth of weeds in Hansua has obstructed release of water into the channel.

Published: 09th August 2019 06:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2019 06:31 AM   |  A+A-

Farmers, Agriculture, Tamil Nadu

For representational purposes. (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Incessant rains for the last three days and non-release of water through river Hansua have led to artificial flooding in several areas of Raghunathpur, Jagatsinghpur, Tirtol and Erasama blocks. Stagnant water on crop fields has damaged paddy on nearly 25,000 hectares in the four blocks.

Farmers use the water of  98-km Hansua drainage channel, which extends from Kandarpur to Erasama, for transplantation of paddy crops during kharif season in the event of scanty rainfall and delay in supply of water for irrigation through lift irrigation points. Out of 17,806 hectares, 5,003 hectares are irrigated by Hansua in Erasama and the rest are non-irrigated.

Wednesday’s heavy rainfall led to paddy fields getting submerged under 4 to 5 feet water leading to fears of damage to paddy seedlings.

The farmers said heavy silt deposit and growth of weeds in Hansua has obstructed release of water into the channel.

Sources said the State Government had allocated `12 crore in 2015-16 for renovation of Hansua by dredging it up to 40 km. Erection of seven bridges for farmers to go to their paddy field in the event of waterlogging was also a part of the project. But no fund has yet been allocated for dredging the remaining distance of 58 km as a result rainwater could not be released due to heavy siltation, said sources.

Farmers have demanded dredging of Hansua channel and Jatadhari river mouth to release excess water and avert waterlogging. Dredging can help flow of rainwater till the tail-end areas without delay besides averting waterlogging on paddy field, the farmers said. Executive Engineer, Drainage division, Ashish Kumar Mishra said renovation is on and construction of bridges will be completed soon. “Deposit of weeds has resulted in non-release of rainwater and its cleaning has been affected due to fund crunch,” he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
river Hansua Raghunathpur Jagatsinghpur Tirtol Erasama kharif season
India Matters
People wading through flooded road in Kozhikode. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
Should Kerala fear another August 2018 like deluge? Experts and CM have this to say
People purchasing gold from a jewelry store in Kerala. ( Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Here's how you can buy cheaper gold despite prices hitting new high
Security personnel stand guard as they block a road leading to the residence of Farooq Abdullah Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti during restrictions in Srinagar Thursday August 8 2019. | PTI
Kashmir clampdown: Restrictions eased for Friday prayers, security forces on high alert
Main accused in Unnao rape case BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar being shifted from Sitapur prison to appear before Delhi court on 3 August 2019 (File Photo | PTI)
Unnao rape case: Delhi court frames charges against expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
An aerial view of the flood-hit Sangli district in Maharashtra | Pti
Maharashtra Floods: Over 95,000 people evacuated from flood-hit Sangli
Latest flood situation in Karnataka's Kodagu. | Express Photo Services
Karnataka Rains: Over one lakh people evacuated from flood-hit areas
Gallery
Monsoon rains continued to batter several parts of India on 9th August 2019. Kerala is on the edge (in picture) with 22 deaths so far in rain and landslide-related incidents. Other flood-hit states include Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Goa, Andhr
IN PICS | Several dead as rains batter Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu
Dipa Karmakar is an artistic gymnast who has represented India at the 2016 Summer Olympics. He was born in Agartala in 1993. (Photo | PTI)
Happy Birthday Dipa Karmakar: Check out rare photos of India’s first woman gymnast to qualify for the Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp