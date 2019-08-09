Shivraj Singh Chouhan to tour Odisha to ramp up BJP membership drive

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Convener of BJP’s national membership drive and former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chouhan will arrive on a two-day visit to the State on August 10 to review the ongoing enrolment of new members in the party.

Chouhan is likely to be enrolled as a member of the party from the State at a function to be organised at Khurda. He will be the second top leader of BJP after national president Amit Shah to become a primary member of the party from Dhauli on the outskirts of the State Capital.

During his visit to Odisha, Chouhan is scheduled to meet people from all walks of life and encourage them to join the saffron party which had enrolled around 36 lakh members during its last membership drive.