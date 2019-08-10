Home States Odisha

Angul collector reviews Satkosia locals’ rehabilitation

In December 2017, the district administration had shifted Raigoda village from the core area of Satkosia Tiger Reserve (STR) to a new site at Saruali village, 30 km from the STR.

Published: 10th August 2019 06:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2019 06:21 AM   |  A+A-

Raigoda village (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

ANGUL: Collector Manoj Kumar Mahanty on Friday asked his officials to speed up developmental works at the rehabilitated village in Nuaraigoda.

But locals alleged that no developmental works were undertaken by the administration in the village even one and a half years after their rehabilitation. This apart, they are yet to receive the compensation, they said and threatened to go back to their old village.

In the wake of these developments, the Collector called a meeting of his officials and reviewed the situation. He said that Rs 1.28 crore compensation has been paid to the beneficiaries against the total sanctioned amount of Rs 2.3 crore. He also asked the officials concerned to pay compensation to 21 villagers, who went to Orissa High Court over the issue, by August 20. After a survey by a team of officials, the payment to the remaining people will be made, he said.

The district administration has provided land to all the 78 families, but houses under Biju Pucca Ghar Yojana (BPGY) have been constructed on 56 plots while rest could not be built due to dispute.

The Collector directed the officials of line departments like education, water supply, roads and buildings to speed up their works in the new village in a time-bound manner.

