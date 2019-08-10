Indian Institute of Bio-Social Research and Development’s long term plan for tribal growth in three States

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Indian Institute of Bio-Social Research and Development (IBRAD) will soon have long-term action research programmes in West Bengal, Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh for sustainable and holistic tribal development.

The interventions will be made based on research findings. Replicable models of sustainable tribal development will be developed and implemented by involving the line departments, academics and tribal research institutes.

After the success of Integrated Landscape Management and Sustainable Agriculture under Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana (RKVY) implemented by IBRAD with special focus on tribal communities in Bankura, Jhargram and South 24 Pargana districts in West Bengal, other States like Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand have assigned such projects to the Kolkata-based organisation.

With the enhanced capacity, tribal farmers, under the integrated project, have been engaged in organic and sustainable farming for sustainable livelihood and are emerging as entrepreneurs of organic inputs production.

Union Ministry of Tribal Affairs has also recognised IBRAD as the Centre of Excellence to pursue action research and prepare models for Sustainable Tribal Development in Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh.

The institute has developed replicable models to address challenges of food security, deforestation, biodiversity loss, water scarcity and contamination.

The IBRAD Centre of Excellences celebrated the International Day of Tribes on Friday. A three-day national convention on sustainable natural resource management for tribal development in the context of climate change was also inaugurated on its campus at Kestopur.

Several tribal communities, including the PVTGs like Lodha, Birhor and Kamars participated along with government officials, academics and NGOs. They discussed issues and challenges pertinent to tribals and shared best practices for tribal development.

The convention aimed at developing a platform for sharing and learning from different States and coming out with a comprehensive strategic plan for sustainable and holistic tribal development.