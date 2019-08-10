Kendrapra's Women anti-liquor stir enters third day

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: The indefinite hunger strike launched by women demanding closure of IMFL shop in Bhitargada village under Rajnagar police limits entered the third day on Friday. Six of them were admitted to hospital as their condition worsened.

The women including members of SHGs started the agitation on Rajnagar-Talachua road on Wednesday. “The movement has been launched against easy availability of liquor which has led to addiction causing an economic burden on the families who mostly depend on agriculture. We had urged the authorities not to open any liquor shop in the village. But the officials did the exact opposite. We don’t want alcohol, we want water,” said Susama Sahoo, a villager.

The women activists also criticised the State Government’s decision to open liquor shops in rural areas. “We have chalked out plans to forcefully close other liquor shops in the vicinity,” said Brunadabani Rout, an activist.

The unchecked flow of liquor and narcotics have wreaked havoc in the lives of people, leading to a steep rise in anti-social activities in rural areas.

While the people in inebriated condition are creating law and order problem, police remain complacent to the menace.

“Security has been tightened in the village and its adjoining areas to check any law and order problem,” said IIC of Rajnagar police station Tapan Kumar Nayak.