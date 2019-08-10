Home States Odisha

Non-Timber Forest Produce based value chain initiative to boost tribal livelihood

The ORMAS officials are likely to submit the proposal to the Ministry of Rural Development on August 21.

Published: 10th August 2019 06:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2019 06:42 AM   |  A+A-

File photo of a tribal de-seeding tamarinds at a village in Sambalpur (Photo |EPS)

By Mayank Bhusan Pani
Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: In a bid to increase the tribal forest dwellers’ income, the district administration has decided to launch a Non-Timber Forest Produce (NTFP) - based value chain project under Central sponsored Mahila Kisan Shashaktikaran Pariyojana (MKSP) scheme. 

A detail proposal will soon be submitted by the Odisha Rural Development and Marketing Society (ORMAS) to the Central Government for approval. Under the project, ORMAS has identified four NTFPs like sal seeds and leaf, tamarind and char seeds for marketing as per the specification of Panchayats (Extension to Scheduled Areas) Act. 

The marketing society will mobilise forest dwellers into producers groups which would be federated into producer companies with the support of SHGs. They would be provided with training on value addition of the products and its marketing. These value chain development initiatives would contribute significantly to the forest dwellers’ income from the NTFP related activities, the officials said.
A survey is being conducted in forest areas under Bamra, Kuchinda, Jamankira, Jujomura,  Naktideul and Rairakhol blocks to identify the sources and volume of NTFPs.

Assistant Director of ORMAS Srimanta Hota said nearly 4000 tribal households will be covered under the project. Training on making of sal leaf plates, de-seeding of tamarinds, and de-coating of sal and char seeds would be provided to them. 

The SHGs will be engaged as primary procurement agency after being licenced by the panchayats concerned. They will collect the NTFPs from the forest dwellers and sell to the Tribal Development Co-operative Corporation of Odisha (TDCC). The SHGs will be entitled to a commission of 2two per cent for every transaction made by them, he added.

The project has been aimed at augmenting income of tribal forest dwellers and FRA beneficiaries during the off-season. It will also help in curbing exploitation by middlemen during procurement and ensure minimum support price fixed by the Government to the forest dwellers, he added.
Meanwhile, a team officials from the State Government on Thursday visited Sambalpur to review the preparation of proposal. The ORMAS officials are likely to submit the proposal to the Ministry of Rural Development on August 21.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Non-Timber Forest Produce Mahila Kisan Shashaktikaran Pariyojana Odisha Rural Development Odisha Rural Development and Marketing Society ORMAS Central Government
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | Boy guides ambulance over flooded bridge in Karnataka
People crossing flood water at Vellimadukunnu in Kozhikode (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Kerala Floods: Death toll crosses 50, glimpse from a relief camp
Gallery
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami named three lion cubs and four tiger cubs at Arignar Anna Zoological Park in Chennai on 10th August 2019. (Photos| R Satish Babu, EPS)
IN PICS | Chennai's Vandalur Zoo home to cute white tiger and lion babies!
Monsoon rains continued to batter several parts of India on 9th August 2019. Kerala is on the edge (in picture) with 22 deaths so far in rain and landslide-related incidents. Other flood-hit states include Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Goa, Andhr
IN PICS | Several dead as rains batter Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp