Home States Odisha

Puri Konark Development Authority loses battle in Orissa High Court over building norms

Orissa High Court quashes the 33 per cent floor area ratio norm

Published: 10th August 2019 06:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2019 06:26 AM   |  A+A-

Orissa High Court in Cuttack ( File photo | EPS )

By Express News Service

PURI/CUTTACK: In a major setback to the Puri Konark Development Authority (PKDA), the Orissa High Court has rejected its appeal against the 2015 judgment that rendered it incompetent to undertake demolition of hotels and constructions by adopting new floor area ratio (FAR) norms.

The row over FAR goes back to 2000 when the Hotel Association of Puri moved the Orissa High Court seeking intervention against PKDA’s bid to impose it on them.

The case of the association was that its members had constructed their hotels as per the existing building regulations of the Odisha Municipal Act and Rules which prescribed that the height shall be ground plus seven upper floors and FAR or plinth area coverage shall be three-fourths or 75 per cent of the site area for commercial building.

The battle with hoteliers had taken a decisive turn when the High Court had held PKDA’s bid to adopt a norm on the hotel buildings ‘illegal’ and ‘without competency’ on July 20, 2015.
A Single Judge Bench, while delivering judgment on the dispute, quashed the 33 per cent FAR norm and held that though PKDA is an authority under the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) regulation, it had no competency to deviate building and construction norms as stipulated under the Municipal Act and Rules.
PKDA had filed a writ appeal in the High Court against the February 20, 2015 judgment. But on July 26, a division bench of Justice Sanju Panda and Justice Pramath Patnaik dismissed the writ appeal as there was a delay of 422 days in presenting it. 

While dismissing PKDA’s plea to condone the delay in presenting the writ appeal, the bench further held that there was no illegality in the February 20, 2015 judgment ‘so as to warrant interference’.
With this, the development authority continues to be incompetent to undertake demolition of hotels by issuing notices and imposing the norm under the Odisha Development Authority Act. Earlier, PKDA had issued notices to 300-odd hotels.
PKDA had introduced the 33 per cent FAR and nine metre height norm for the hotels as they were in CRZ- II. 

Areas that have already been developed within the municipal limits up to or close to the shoreline are categorised under CRZ-II.
But the July 20, 2015 judgment expected PKDA to act ‘strictly in terms of the Municipal Act and Rules therein and in strict terms of the CRZ notification’.
Sources said PKDA plans to continue its battle and take it to the Supreme Court.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Puri Konark Development Authority PKDA) Orissa High Court 2015 judgment demolition of hotels and construction new floor area rati Hotel Association of Puri Odisha Municipal Act and Rules
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | Boy guides ambulance over flooded bridge in Karnataka
People crossing flood water at Vellimadukunnu in Kozhikode (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Kerala Floods: Death toll crosses 50, glimpse from a relief camp
Gallery
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami named three lion cubs and four tiger cubs at Arignar Anna Zoological Park in Chennai on 10th August 2019. (Photos| R Satish Babu, EPS)
IN PICS | Chennai's Vandalur Zoo home to cute white tiger and lion babies!
Monsoon rains continued to batter several parts of India on 9th August 2019. Kerala is on the edge (in picture) with 22 deaths so far in rain and landslide-related incidents. Other flood-hit states include Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Goa, Andhr
IN PICS | Several dead as rains batter Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp