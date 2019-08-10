Home States Odisha

Rain subsides, Indravati river water receding

WITH only 15 mm rainfall recorded in the last 24 hours, flood situation has shown signs of improvement in Koraput and Nabarangpur districts.

Published: 10th August 2019 06:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2019 04:17 PM   |  A+A-

Water from Polavaram dam flows into Mugi point near Motu of Malkangiri district (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: With only 15 mm rainfall recorded in the last 24 hours, flood situation has shown signs of improvement in Koraput and Nabarangpur districts.

However, even as water in Indravati has started receding, the situation is still of concern for people of Kotpad, Borrigumma in Koraput district and Kosagumuda in Nabarangpur district who are residing close to its banks. In some villages, though, people started returning to their houses from flood shelters on Friday.

Several pockets in Kotpad and Kosagumuda are still underwater and hundreds of acres of paddy and sugarcane crops submerged for the last two days. Road communication to block headquarters from 50 villages in Koraput district and 20 in Nabarangpur is snapped due to damage of roads and culverts. Government officials are finding it difficult to reach the affected villages to assess flood damage. According to preliminary reports, 1,500 houses in Koraput and 700 in Nabarangpur have been either partially or completely damaged due to heavy rainfall. Raila Parja, an elderly woman of Panjiaguda in Jeypore block, died when her house collapsed on Thursday.

Koraput Collector MS Mishra is monitoring the relief and restoration works. The 80-km NH-26 stretch between Koraput and Kotpad has been damaged and at Bariniput, Deo Ghat, Umuri, Ambaguda and Borrigumma, several roads have been washed away.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Koraput Nabarangpur districts Kotpad Kosagumuda Nabarangpur district Koraput district
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | Boy guides ambulance over flooded bridge in Karnataka
People crossing flood water at Vellimadukunnu in Kozhikode (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Kerala Floods: Death toll crosses 50, glimpse from a relief camp
Gallery
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami named three lion cubs and four tiger cubs at Arignar Anna Zoological Park in Chennai on 10th August 2019. (Photos| R Satish Babu, EPS)
IN PICS | Chennai's Vandalur Zoo home to cute white tiger and lion babies!
Monsoon rains continued to batter several parts of India on 9th August 2019. Kerala is on the edge (in picture) with 22 deaths so far in rain and landslide-related incidents. Other flood-hit states include Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Goa, Andhr
IN PICS | Several dead as rains batter Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp