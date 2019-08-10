Villages of Sundargarh district cut off as rains wash away culvert

By Express News Service

LAHUNIPARA (SUNDARGARH): A culvert on the Khandadhar-Lalei road was washed away due to heavy rains, snapping communication to Khandadhar and a dozen villages in Lahunipara block of Bonai sub-division in Sundargarh district.

Executive Engineer of Public Works Department, Bijay Mohanty said construction of a new bridge is underway near Kurda and a road diversion has been created with a temporary culvert. Due to incessant rains from Wednesday, the culvert was washed away by floodwater creating a breach of about 25 feet near Kurda. Flood water has not receded from the damaged portion as a result of which, restoration work could not begin.

He said the new bridge near the damaged site at Kurda is coming up at a cost of Rs 5 crore and as per the agreement, the contractor concerned would restore the damaged portion free of cost.

Former vice-president of Sundargarh Zilla Parishad (ZP) Saraswati Naik said heavy rains led to the flooding of the Kansari nullah and road breach. Villagers of Kuliposh, Talbahali, Raikelaposh, Budabhoi, Kurda, Badnuagaon, Sanjolo, Mohullata, Bijaghat, Bhogra and a few other villages of Kuliposh, Talbahali and Kurda gram panchayats are affected.

Direct road communication to Khandadhar was disrupted and people have to take alternative routes via Puigaon and Kurda. Lahunipara block on Wednesday received about 93.4 mm rainfall. On Friday, an attempt was made to repair the damaged portion with sandbags and soil packing, but complete restoration would take more time.