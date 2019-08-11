Two teachers suspended, one terminated in Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Amid teachers’ agitation, the authorities of VSSUT, Burla here on Saturday suspended two faculties and terminated another on grounds of preventing classes, stopping evaluation of papers and instigating teachers to stage a demonstration. This apart, show cause notices have been issued to 15 teachers of the university.

The order came as a major jolt for the members of VSSUT Teachers’ Association who have been staging dharna in front of the office of the Vice-Chancellor demanding his removal since July 17. While service of Assistant Professor in Mechanical department Pusparaj Das, who is the president of VSSUTTA, has been terminated, Assistant Prof Pandaba Patra, who is also the vice-president of the association, and Assistant Professor of IT department Pradipta Kumar Dash, who is secretary of the organisation, have been suspended.