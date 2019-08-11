24-year-old woman in Odisha's Kendrapara district alleges triple talaq by husband

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: A 24-year-old Muslim woman from Pattamundai in the district on Friday filed an FIR at local police station alleging being threatened of triple talaq by her husband and tortured by his family.

Rubina Khatun said she had married Abu Sufian Khan of the same town on February 9, 2018 and was living with him in Hyderabad. After Rubina became pregnant, she came to her parents’ house for the delivery. She gave birth to a daughter two months back.

After the birth of her daughter, Rubina’s husband, parents-in-law Najir Khan and Javeda Bibi and sister-in-law Salu Babi demanded `one lakh from her family. When Rubina and her parents expressed their inability to pay the amount, her in-laws started torturing her. Pattamundai IIC Rakesh Tripathy said, “A case has been filed and we are investigating the case.”

However, while in the police complaint, the woman has alleged her husband was threatening to give triple talaq, she told this paper that he had actually uttered it over the phone from Hyderabad on August 8.“I was surprised the moment when my husband uttered the word Talaq thrice over the phone.

Later, I tried to contact him many times, but he did not respond, for which I was compelled to file an FIR against him at the police station. My husband is well aware of the fact that the Parliament recently banned the triple talaq. But he dared to divorce me through triple talaq for which he should be punished as per law,” said Rubina.