BJD Rajya Sabha member from Odisha Sasmit Patra elected to Parliamentary panel

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: BJD Rajya Sabha member from Odisha Sasmit Patra has been elected unopposed to the Parliamentary Joint Committee on Office of Profit. The Parliamentary panel has five and 10 members from Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha respectively.

Besides Patra, MPs elected unopposed to the joint committee are Mahesh Poddar (BJP), K Keshava Rao (TRS), Vijayasai Reddy (YSRCP), Dola Sen (TMC) and Sasmit Patra (BJD). The chairman of the committee is yet to be nominated. Patra was elected to Rajya Sabha in place of Pratap Keshari Deb, who has been elected to the State Assembly, in June this year. Patra’s tenure in RS will be for three years till 2022.