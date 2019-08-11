Home States Odisha

Coconut production to be ramped up in Jagatsinghpur

Administration plans to distribute  60K seedlings among women SHGs

Published: 11th August 2019 06:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2019 06:05 AM   |  A+A-

Coconut Plantation (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR:  Notwithstanding huge loss to coconut plantation due to pest attack and cyclone Fani, the district administration has come up with a plan to increase its production to ensure socio-economic development of women self-help groups. The administration has planned to distribute 60,000 coconut seedlings among local women self-help groups across the district.

After the super cyclone of 1999, coconut yield had dwindled alarmingly with diseases taking a heavy toll on the cash-yielding nut, forcing growers to resort to distress sale. Hundreds of coconut trees had been severely affected by the eriophyid mite and farmers had to face heavy losses.   Besides, frequent cyclones have taken a toll on coconut plantation forcing several farmers to give up its cultivation.

Keeping this in view, the administration has taken an initiative to promote coconut cultivation in the district. On Friday, district level workshops on scientific cultivation technology of coconut and value addition were conducted which saw the participation of several self-help groups and coconut growers. 

During discussions, it was revealed that the production of coconut in Jagatsinghpur district is lower than the national average. While the national average of coconut cultivation is 11,418 per hectare, it is just 6,411 in the district.   Professor of Orissa University of Agriculture and Technology (OUAT) Sarat Chandra Sahoo said a coconut tree keeps yielding fruit up to 70 years. He said no steps were taken by coconut growers to ensure that the trees are taken care of. Prof Sahoo stressed the need for adopting modern techniques, development schemes and value addition to ensure production is ramped up in the district.

Professor of Central Tuber Crops Research Institute Susant Kumar Jatta explained production technology of tropical tuber crops and their value addition at the workshop and advised locals to adopt innovative practices in agriculture.

Jagatsinghpur Collector Sangram Keshari Mohapatra said coconuts from Jagatsinghpur are sold across the State and now steps will be taken to sell it under the district brand. He appealed to NABARD to provide financial assistance to women SHGs and other growers to boost coconut production in the district.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
coconut plantation Jagatsinghpur 60000 coconut seedlings Orissa University of Agriculture and Technology
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A view of a deserted street during restrictions in Srinagar on Thursday. (File | PTI)
From the Valley: Kashmiris are struggling to connect via helplines too
Rescue operations underway in Nilambur, Malappuram. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala Floods: Landslide sweeps away another colony in Malappuram district, kills nine
Gallery
Having earned the distinction of being the longest-serving Congress president, Sonia Gandhi is once again at the helm to steer her party out of troubled waters. (Photo | AICC Twitter)
Indian National Congress' saviour-in-chief Sonia Gandhi returns to party helm
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami named three lion cubs and four tiger cubs at Arignar Anna Zoological Park in Chennai on 10th August 2019. (Photos| R Satish Babu, EPS)
IN PICS | Chennai's Vandalur Zoo home to cute white tiger and lion babies!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp