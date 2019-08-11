Gorumahisani police begins probe into obscene video of a 17-year-old girl

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Gorumahisani police started an investigation into an obscene video of a 17-year-old girl that has gone viral on social media. An FIR in this regard was lodged by the victim’s parents against a 23-year-old youth Lembo Hembram of Jamda village in Bijatala block on Saturday. Sources said the obscene video of the girl had gone viral on social media on Monday.

When the victim came to know of it through a classmate, she informed her parents. She also said that Lembo had circulated the clip. The video was allegedly shot on Lembo’s mobile phone when he and the victim had gone to a nearby forest on April 15 this year.

Later, Lembo left for Bengaluru in search of a job. Investigating Officer Khanindra Bhushan Nayak said the girl had been in a physical relationship with Lembo. On Monday, the accused posted the video on WhatsApp. Basing on the complaint lodged by the victim’s father, a case under Section 376 of IPC and POCSO Act has been registered against Lembo, he said.