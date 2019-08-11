Home States Odisha

No internet: Saveri River bank turns office for tehsil staff

Despite a buzz created around e-governance and Digital India by both the State and Central Governments, last mile connectivity continues to be a far cry in Odisha.

Published: 11th August 2019 06:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2019 06:20 AM   |  A+A-

Tehsil officials working on a laptop on Saveri river bank near Motu | Express

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI : Despite a buzz created around e-governance and Digital India by both the State and Central Governments, last-mile connectivity continues to be a far cry in Odisha. Government officials at the grassroots are being forced to take a long hike through tough terrains, literally, to comply with the mandatory e-governance systems. In such an instance, the bank of Saveri river, around 100 km from here, has become the office of the tehsildar and staff of Motu block as 3G internet, offered by a private service provider in Chhattisgarh, can be accessed from the location. 

The staff can be seen working on their laptops to ensure on-time delivery of public services. As internet service has been disrupted at Motu for the last few days, the tehsil office staff find it tough to issue documents like residence, caste and income certificates. 

Hence they do their work from the riverbank, situated around one km from the tehsil office, said Motu tehsildar Bhabani Shankar Mishra. He hoped the private service providers will be available in the area soon as in other parts of Malkangiri district. The area is presently served by BSNL. He said internet service from Chhattisgarh can be easily accessed from the river bank. 

Meanwhile, Sub-Collector Rameswar Pradhan said internet service in the region was possibly disrupted due to rains. “We have urged BSNL to restore internet in the area,” he said. Around 90  per cent of the revenue work in tehsil offices are done online, Revenue department officials said.

Poor connectivity

Motu tehsil staff work from Saveri river bank as they can access the internet from there
The internet service has remained disrupted in the area possibly due to rains
The staff rely on internet service provided by a private operator in Chhattisgarh
The area is served by BSNL

