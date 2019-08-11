Odisha BJP holds Condolence meet for Sushma Swaraj

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: State BJP leaders on Saturday paid rich tributes to former Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj. Addressing a condolence meeting here Union Minister Pratap Sarangi described her as “People’s Minister” and one of the finest leaders the country ever had.

State president of BJP Basanta Panda said Sushma was a prominent face of women representation of country’s politics and has left an indelible mark in whichever Ministry she worked.

Former Chief Minister Giridhar Gamang, former ministers Damodar Rout, Manmohan Samal, Surama Padhi, several party MLAs and MP also paid tribute to the departed leader. Former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chauhan also paid floral tributes to the Swaraj on his arrival in the city.