Researchers, social activists, students, lecturers and advocates participate in science march organised in Jagatsinghpur

JAGATSINGHPUR: The importance of science is being undermined by a section of people, including politicians and even some educational institutions, said speakers during a science march conducted here on Saturday. Researchers, social activists, students, lecturers and advocates participated in the march.

The statement of a Union Minister who slammed Darwin’s theory of evolution was discussed by the intellectuals. The Minister had said that no one has seen man evolving from the monkey as it has not been mentioned by sages. The speakers said such statements are a threat to science, its spirit and practices which are the basis of modernity.

The speakers said Article 51 A of the Constitution makes it a duty for every citizen to promote scientific temper and the country’s development is not possible without promotion of science and technology. They said it is a matter of regret that the allocation for scientific research and development in the country is a meagre 1 per cent of its GDP.

Convener of Bigyan Chetana Manch, Odisha Biswabasu Das, researcher of Ravenshaw University Amrendra Nayak, social activist Pradipta Ram, student leaders Bikash Ranjan Muduli and Prasan Guru, advocate Ranjit Mohanty and lecturer Manoj Kumar Lenka participated in the science march which started from College Chowk and culminated at Bangala Chowk.

Science marches were held in several major cities of the World on April 22 last year to protest US President Donald Trump’s climate policies and anti-science stance. In India, the march had started from August last year.