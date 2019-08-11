Security beefed up in coastal districts of Odisha after Article 370 abrogation

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As the country is put on high alert against subversive activities in the wake of Article 370 revocation, the Odisha police has tightened security in the coastal districts to prevent any infiltration bid or untoward incident. A senior police officer said the decision was taken following intelligence inputs that anti-national elements might make attempts to enter Odisha via sea route in the seven coastal districts of the State.

“The SPs of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Puri, Khurda and Ganjam districts have been directed to remain on high alert and enhance patrolling along the coasts. Fishermen have also been asked to inform the police if they observe anything suspicious,” ADG Railways and Coastal Security Pranabindu Acharya said.

Officers of 18 Marine police stations have been instructed to maintain a tight vigil in the coastal region. No suspicious activity has been reported and all efforts are on to maintain law and order in the State, he added. Security in defence and non-defence installations have also been enhanced along with other important places in Odisha following the recent developments in J-K. Police in all the districts where the installations are located have been instructed to a keep a tight vigil, particularly on defence installations and important religious places, sources said.

Odisha has pivotal defence facilities like missile testing centres - APJ Abdul Kalam Island in Bhadrak district and another at Chandipur in Balasore district. This apart, other key installations are the cadet training centre of Indian Navy in Chilika and an airbase of the Indian Air Force at Choudwar in Cuttack district. Earlier in the week, security at Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) here was also beefed up.