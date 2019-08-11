Suspected Maoists torch vehicles over liquor sale in Pottangi

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Suspected Maoists on Saturday torched three vehicles belonging to a country liquor factory owner protesting the sale of liquor in Pottangi.Sources said around 20 Maoists entered the premises of the liquor factory and asked seven of its employees to remain indoors. They then torched one jeep, two motorcycles and one generator kept on the premises.

The Maoists warned the employees to shut down the factory before escaping from the spot. They put up a banner at the gate of the factory threatening the owner of dire consequences if he continues selling liquor in the area. Later, the employees and the owner informed the police about the incident following which senior officials rushed to the spot and started the investigation.

Police, however, suspect it to be the handiwork of local miscreants as there has been no Maoist activity in the area for some time. “We suspect it was done by local miscreants,” Sunabeda SDPO Niranja Behera said.