Home States Odisha

Talcher Coalfields strike over, but no end to power output woes

Power plants are yet to resume normal production in Talcher

Published: 11th August 2019 05:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2019 05:49 AM   |  A+A-

Talcher Coalfields

Talcher Coalfields (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

ANGUL:  It has been four days since the strike at Talcher Coalfields was called off but, power plants in its periphery are yet to resume normal production. The worst sufferer is the independent power producer (IPP) GMR Kamalanga power station. Of its three 350 MW units, only one is running with a partial load of 100 MW since the strike was launched on July 23. If the supply of coal by rail or road does not improve soon, the power plant may have to be shut down, said an official. 

He said the plant is said to be critical and the situation has not improved even as four days have passed since the agitation at Talcher Coalfields was called off. Similar is the situation at 460 MW Talcher thermal power station. Plant authorities said the unit is receiving 7,000-tonne coal against its daily requirement of 10,000 tonnes. Only two of the six units are functioning at the power plant. The authorities hope another unit will start operating from Sunday morning.

The situation at 3,000 MW NTPC Kaniha too has not improved much with only four out of six 500 MW units functioning. The authorities hope to resume production in another unit in a day or two.

It is getting 35,000-tonne coal as against the requirement of 50,000 tonnes from Kaniha and Lingaraj mines. “We have a stock of 40,000-tonne coal at present. Normalcy in production can be ensured after coal supply is ramped up,” said an NTPC official. 

He said the plant is still drawing coal from Ib Valley, Eastern Coalfields and Singareni Coalfields in order to meet its requirements. Another IPP, Jindal India Thermal Power Plant (JITPL), located at Kaniha, too is reeling under acute coal shortage. Meanwhile, coal production at Talcher Coalfields has become normal with daily production of 1.8 lakh tonne. Bharatpur mines, where the mishap took place claiming four lives, however, remains closed.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Talcher Coalfields strike at Talcher Coalfields GMR Kamalanga power station
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A view of a deserted street during restrictions in Srinagar on Thursday. (File | PTI)
From the Valley: Kashmiris are struggling to connect via helplines too
Rescue operations underway in Nilambur, Malappuram. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala Floods: Landslide sweeps away another colony in Malappuram district, kills nine
Gallery
Having earned the distinction of being the longest-serving Congress president, Sonia Gandhi is once again at the helm to steer her party out of troubled waters. (Photo | AICC Twitter)
Indian National Congress' saviour-in-chief Sonia Gandhi returns to party helm
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami named three lion cubs and four tiger cubs at Arignar Anna Zoological Park in Chennai on 10th August 2019. (Photos| R Satish Babu, EPS)
IN PICS | Chennai's Vandalur Zoo home to cute white tiger and lion babies!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp