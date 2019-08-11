Utkal Mistanna Byabasyee Samiti seeks GI tag for other Odisha sweets

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: After ‘Odisha Rasagola’ the Utkal Mistanna Byabasyee Samiti (UMBS) on Saturday urged State Government to take expeditious steps to get GI tag for other famous traditional sweets and food items of Odisha such as Chhenapoda, Chhena Jhili, Rasabali and Arisa Pitha.

Samiti president Bimbadhar Behera said like Rasagola these sweets and food items have their origin in Odisha and are famous in and outside the State. “If we don’t get GI tag for these sweet dishes on time, other states may stake a claim,” Behera said while giving the example of Khaja for which Bihar has secured a GI tag.

Though the sweet delicacy has a close cultural link with Puri, Bihar has got GI tag for Silao Khaja last year, he said. Behera, however, thanked the MSME department and Odisha Small Industries Corporation (OSIC) for felicitating UMBS to get GI tag for Odisha Rasagola. To celebrate the achievement, UMBS will distribute 50,000 Rasagola on August 19 at Jayadev Bhawan here. They will also organise a meet on the occasion to find ways for better market linkage of syrupy sweet delicacy.