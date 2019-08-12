College girl stripped and molested near Odisha's Talasari beach in front of lover

By Express News Service

BALASORE : In a shocking incident, a college girl of Bhograi was allegedly stripped and molested in the presence of her boyfriend by some youths near Talasari sea beach here recently. The matter came to light after a video of the incident went viral on social media on Friday. An FIR has been lodged at Udaypur-Talasari Marine police station on Sunday.

The victim, a student of Rural Institute of Higher Studies (RIHS) at Bhograi, along with her boyfriend, had gone to the sea beach after their classes at around 2 pm. They took the help of two local youths, who used to guide tourists at Talasari unofficially, for sightseeing.

Later, a youth took them to an isolated place inside a casuarina forest near the beach while another called his friend and followed them on a bike. Then, the trio allegedly molested the girl and tried to rape her. When the girl resisted, the miscreants stripped her.

The entire incident was recorded by one of the youths in his mobile phone. The miscreants threatened to make the video viral if they informed the matter to police. However, on Friday, a video clip of the incident went viral on social media.

The parents of the victims, along with members of Mahamayee Nari Sangha self-help group (SHG) of Bindha Padmapur village and Talasari Marine Society, informed the matter to Udaypur-Talasari Marine police officials. They later met Bhograi MLA Ananta Das, who later asked the police to inquire into the matter.On Sunday, police registered a case and detained a guide of Talasari for interrogation.