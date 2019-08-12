Couple found hanging in Nimapara

NIMAPARA: A couple was found hanging in their house at Rench village within Nimapara police limits on Sunday evening.The deceased are 29-year-old Biswajit Mohanty and his 25-year-old wife Lili Pradhan. Biswajit’s parents had gone to Cuttack for medical checkup on August 6.They returned on the day and knocked the door of the house. When nobody responded, they called the villagers who broke open the door and found the couple hanging from a ceiling fan in their bedroom.The bodies were seized and sent for post-mortem, said Nimapara IIC J Padhi. He said the cause of the deaths has not yet been ascertained. Sources said Biswajit had married Lili, a resident of Brahmagiri, six months back.
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Seven cases against Uttar Pradesh BJP MLA Sangeet Som to be withdrawn
Vijayawada's Prakasam barrage lifts all 70 gates after heavy inflows
Meeting between government officer and Kashmiri students at Jamia Millia Islamia cancelled
'India was never a theocratic state and can never be one': Top Indian cultural diplomat
Plea filed against Delhi Police for misprinting 'Independence Day' as 'Republic Day' in advisory
'Army prepared to deal with any security challenge in J&K': General Rawat warns Pakistan