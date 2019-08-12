Couple found hanging in Nimapara

By Express News Service

NIMAPARA: A couple was found hanging in their house at Rench village within Nimapara police limits on Sunday evening.The deceased are 29-year-old Biswajit Mohanty and his 25-year-old wife Lili Pradhan. Biswajit’s parents had gone to Cuttack for medical checkup on August 6.They returned on the day and knocked the door of the house. When nobody responded, they called the villagers who broke open the door and found the couple hanging from a ceiling fan in their bedroom.The bodies were seized and sent for post-mortem, said Nimapara IIC J Padhi. He said the cause of the deaths has not yet been ascertained. Sources said Biswajit had married Lili, a resident of Brahmagiri, six months back.