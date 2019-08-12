Home States Odisha

Following group clash, Odisha's Panchagochhia turns into a ghost village

While the roads and lanes wear a deserted look, not a single soul can be seen in the area barring a few elderly persons and women who have nowhere to go after the violent clash over water sharing.

Published: 12th August 2019 09:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2019 09:10 AM   |  A+A-

The closed school at Panchagochhia village

The closed school at Panchagochhia village

By Arabinda Panda
Express News Service

CUTTACK: An eerie silence engulfs Panchagochhia of Narasingpur block as almost all the residents have fled the village by locking their houses. While the roads and lanes wear a deserted look, not a single soul can be seen in the area barring a few elderly persons and women who have nowhere to go after the violent clash with neighbouring Sagar village over water sharing that left one dead and 10 injured on August 4. One such elderly man is 92-year-old bed-ridden Padmanabh Pradhan.

With no one in the house to take care of him, he is at the risk of developing bedsores. Padmanabh’s 68-year-old son Prafulla is affected by paralysis while daughter-in-law Tiki is suffering from acute arthritics problem. His three grandsons and granddaughter-in-laws, who usually look after him, are not able to come to the house in fear of police action.

Similar is the situation of 80-year-old Kamala Sahoo who was starving for the last seven days till a mediaperson, who visited the village on Saturday, provided her some dry food. Her two sons and daughter-in-laws have left home along with their children in fear of police.

Following the clash, communication to Panchagochhia village has also been snapped. Around 150 families residing in two wards of Panchagochhia depend on a single road that passes through Sagar village. Sources said with relationship with residents of Sagar village, which houses 1,000 families spread across four wards, souring after the clash, people of Panchagochhia are afraid to use the road fearing attacks.

The men were first to leave Panchagochhia fearing arrest and the women and children followed later. Unable to attend classes in Government High School situated at Sagar, nearly 20 children of Panchagochhia have left their village along with their parents.  

Both the Anganwadi centre and Government Upper Primary School in Panchagochhia have been closed since last Monday to accommodate the police force deployed in the village.Though a week has passed since the clash, palpable tension continues to prevail in the area with a platoon of armed police force still deployed in Panchagochhia.

Considering the plight of the villagers, residents of adjacent Bahali, Khajuria, Bandhahuda, Alara, Nukhapada and Adheigundi villages have urged the district administration to form a peace committee to bring back normalcy and settle the water sharing dispute which has been lingering for over one and a half years.  

The clash broke out between the two villages over dispute in sharing water from Chamundapalli irrigation project. While a 44-year-old man of Sagar village was killed, more than 10 persons from both the village sustained grievous injuries in the clash.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha ghost village Panchagochhia village Odisha group clash Odidha village deserted look
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Screen grab of CCTV footage of the the couple fighting off the robbers | Express
WATCH: Elderly couple fights off masked robbers with slippers, chairs and stools
A vendor pushes his cart as security personnel guard in a street on the seventh day of curfew in Srinagar Sunday Aug. 11 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Kashmir: Mudasir Ahmad's 'Lone'ly wedding
Gallery
Eid-al-Adha means 'Feast of the Sacrifice' or Eid Qurban also called the 'Festival of the Sacrifice', honours the willingness of Ibrahim to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God's command. (Photo | R.Satish Babu/EPS)
Eid al-Adha: Emotions galore as India celebrates Bakrid!
Having earned the distinction of being the longest-serving Congress president, Sonia Gandhi is once again at the helm to steer her party out of troubled waters. (Photo | AICC Twitter)
Indian National Congress' saviour-in-chief Sonia Gandhi returns to party helm
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp