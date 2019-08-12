Home States Odisha

Forest dept mum on illegal slum

Slum dwellers have encroached upon a piece of land on the foothills of Budharaja hill

A bird’s eye view of the Ramgarh slum in Budharaja reserve forest | Express

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Even as thatched houses in Ramgarh slum inside Budharaja reserve forest in the city are being converted into concrete ones, the Forest department seems oblivious of the matter.
The slum had originated in the late 70s with a few thatched houses. But, it has expanded over the years and the thatched houses have now been converted into concrete ones with asbestos and RCC roof. Sources said the slum dwellers have also encroached upon a piece of land on the foothills of Budharaja hill and constructed a ‘Jagya Mandap’ on it.

The Forest department had conducted a survey to identify the encroachers in April, 2014. But, no steps were initiated to evict them from the reserve forest. The survey revealed that there are 252 houses inside the reserve forest. While the names of around 700 encroachers were enrolled in electoral rolls, the majority of the 252 households had access to electricity and water.

The Forest department had planned to move WESCO and Public Health Engineering Organisation (PHEO) seeking explanation from the authorities concerned over the slum dwellers having access to electricity and water. But, the matter was not pursued further.

Deriving its name from Bollywood blockbuster ‘Sholay’, the Ramgarh slum has choked natural water channels of the Budharaja hill posing danger to not only to its ecosystem but also leading to fear of landslides. Once spread over 133 acre, the reserve forest, has now reduced to around 75 acre.

The hilltop of Budharaja reserve forest has a temple of Lord Shiva and is a tourist destination. A watch tower is being constructed by the Public Works department to attract more visitors to the spot.
Town Forest Ranger Gourishankar Dash said steps have been taken to evict the encroachers. The Forest department has already registered cases against the encroachers, he said, adding field staff will be sent to the slum to stop construction of buildings inside the reserve forest.

