Headmistress in Odisha's Jajpur district axed for engaging students as labourers in kilns

JAJPUR: The headmistress of Braja Nagar Project Upper Primary School in Malandpur panchayat was placed under suspension for running a hostel illegally on the institution’s premises and engaging the boys in nearby brick kilns.

Jajpur Collector Ranjan Kumar Das suspended headmistress Sasmita Mishra on Saturday. She was allegedly running the hostel in the school for the last seven years. She also forced the boys to work as labourers in the brick kilns near the institution.

As many as 114 students are enrolled in the school, which has classes from I to VIII. Of the total number of students, at least 22 are tribals from Danagadi and Sukinda blocks. They stayed in the boys’ hostel in the school, constructed illegally by Sasmita.

The headmistress had lured the poor and hapless tribal students to her school on the pretext of providing them free food and boarding. But, instead she engaged them in the nearby brick kilns as child labourers and was allegedly earning a good amount from the illegal practice.

Jaipal Purty, the father of a student, said the headmistress had assured him of providing hostel facility for his son along with free food and clothes. “I had admitted my son in the school as I trusted her. I was not aware that the hostel was being run illegally in the school,” he said.

The matter came to light on Thursday when a social activist from the area found more than 20 students of the school working in the brick kilns near the institution. He brought the matter to the notice of the district Collector. A five-member committee, led by the District Education Officer, was constituted to probe the matter.

“For the last seven years, a boys’ hostel was being run in the school by the headmistress concerned illegally. She said the inmates were being provided free food and clothes. But in reality, she was forcing them to work as child labourers in the nearby brick kilns. Whatever money the headmistress was getting from the illegal practice was not spent on students. Rather, it added to her wealth,” said legal officer of Child Welfare Committee Tapan Kumar Panda. He wondered how nobody knew about the illegal hostel even as it was being run for the last seven years. Meanwhile, the Collector has ordered the closure of the hostel.