Left out areas to be brought under Berhampur Municipal Corporation in Odisha

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Areas left out of Berhampur Municipal Corporation (BeMC) will be brought under the fold of the civic body before elections to urban local bodies, said Berhampur MP Chandrasekhar Sahu and MLA Bikram Panda.

Back in 2008, when Berhampur Municipal Council was elevated to a corporation, it was proposed to include suburbs around the city into the civic body. The wards in the city were bifurcated but several colonies on the outskirts of the city were not included in BeMC.

As the left out colonies remained under the panchayats concerned, they could not be developed on a par with ones which were included in the civic body. The residents of these colonies have been running from pillar to post demanding inclusion of their areas under BeMC.

They later formed a body called Milita Kriyanustan Committee, headed by Sanjeeb Patnaik. On Saturday, they invited the MP and MLAs of Berhampur and Gopalpur for a meeting. Even as Gopalpur MLA Pradeep Panigrahy did not turn up, Sahu and Panda attended the meeting.