Marine security at risk in Ganjam

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Even as high alert has been sounded at airports and coasts across the country in the aftermath of scrapping of Article 370 which accorded special status to Jammu and Kashmir, shortage of manpower and infrastructure at the marine police stations in Ganjam district has emerged as a cause of concern.

The two marine police stations of the district at Arjipalli and Sunapur do not have trained personnel, interceptor boats and infrastructure putting coastal security at risk. At Arjipalli, two interceptor boats were provided for regular patrolling in the sea. Of the two, one worth `2.35 crore has a 12-tonne capacity and is fitted with eco-sounder, radar, night vision lens, global positioning system and other equipment. The other vessel worth `1.25 crore has five-tonne capacity boat and runs on petrol. It has a maximum speed of 35 nautical miles per hour.

But the two boats were damaged during cyclone Phailin and are lying idle at the jetty. No steps have been taken to repair or replace the damaged vessels. The personnel posted at the police station, which functions from a ramshackle building, can be seen patrolling the coast with batons in hand.

The marine police station at Arjipalli is manned by 17 personnel, including an inspector, an assistant sub-inspector, five havildars, seven constables, a driver and two boat crew members against a sanctioned strength of 81. Similarly, the marine police station at Sunapur, which was functioning from a rented house, was shifted to a new building. It has not been provided with patrol vessels and a handful of police personnel, including a few Home Guards, are managing the affairs. Interestingly, even as these two police stations are grappling with acute staff shortage, a few of the personnel were transferred to other police stations.

The damaged boats also do not allow the personnel to participate in mock drills as per norms. The drills, which should be conducted once every three months, are presently held as per the convenience of marine police and Indian Coast Guard. During such drills, boats are availed on rent by the marine police.

Ganjam has a coastline of 480 km stretching from Digha in West Bengal to Sonepur in the district. The marine police stations were established in the district to keep a tab on illegal activities, including smuggling of arms, contraband, unauthorised fishing and infiltration through sea route.