Mentally challenged woman raped in Odisha's Koraput district

By Express News Service

KORAPUT: In a shocking incident, a mentally challenged woman was allegedly raped near Banuaguda village within Dasmanthpur police limits on Saturday night.

Sources said the victim, a resident of Tudijhola village, had been residing in Dasmanthpur town for the last few years. The incident came to light when her father Basudev Muduli did not find her at the spot where she usually sits every day.

While searching, he found the victim in an under-construction building. On Sunday, Basudev lodged an FIR with Dasmanthpur police station. Basing on the complaint, Dasmanthpur IIC Kapileshwar Behera initiated a probe into the matter. Police later detained one Giridhar Gouda of Banuaguda village for questioning. The victim was sent to Sahid Laxman Nayak Medical College and Hospital for medical examination, the IIC said.

The victim was impregnated by an unknown person following which she delivered a baby boy last year. The baby was sent to an adoption centre at Dasmanthpur. A senior member of Dasmanthpur Nagarika Manch said three such mentally challenged women are roaming around Dasmanthpur and they must be immediately rehabilitated by the district administration. He urged the District Social Security Officer to take necessary steps in this regard.