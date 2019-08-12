Home States Odisha

Odisha collectors told to be ready for possible floods

Fire service teams and Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force have been asked to remain prepared to carry out search and rescue operations.

By IANS

BHUBANESWAR: With Odisha witnessing heavy rainfall, Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Bishnupada Sethi on Monday asked the district collectors to remain prepared for a possible flood situation.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted heavy rainfall for the next two days under the influence of low pressure formed in the Bay of Bengal.

The SRC said there is likelihood of floods and waterlogging situation in different parts of the state under extreme to heavy rainfall.

"The concerned collectors are requested to keep the administrative machinery prepared to meet any possible situation that may arise in the event of intense rainfall," Sethi said.

He advised to identify the areas vulnerable to flood and waterlogging in advance and field officials should remain prepared to evacuate people from vulnerable locations to safe shelters, if required.

He said advance arrangements may be made for providing adequate food, safe drinking water, lighting, health and sanitation facilities at all shelters and relief camps.

Fire service teams and Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) have been asked to remain prepared to carry out search and rescue operations.

The IMD said heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely to occur on Tuesday at isolated places over the districts of north coastal Odisha and Mayurbhanj, Sonepur, Keonjhar, Balangir, Bargarh, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Raygada, Nayagarh and Puri.

It said extremely heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places over the districts of Bhadrak, Kendrapada, Jagatsinghpur, Kairdhamal, Rayagada and Kalahandi.

