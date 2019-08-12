Woman files complaint against husband 

By Express News Service

BALASORE: A 22-year-old Muslim woman of Sunadharbasana village in the district on Sunday filed a complaint against her husband for giving instant triple talaq to her at Bhograi police station.

The woman, Nilofer Bibi, had married Sheikh Sahir of the same village on June 2, 2017 as per Muslim rituals. Her father Sheikh Haidar Ali had given `20,000 cash, ornaments and household articles as dowry during marriage. After some years, her husband demanded `50,000 for going abroad. When her father expressed inability, she was physically and mentally tortured by her in-laws.

On April 1, she gave birth to a girl child and her father bore treatment cost for caesarean surgery.

But on July 10, she was forced to leave her in-laws’ house as she was subjected to torture. Since then, she had been staying with her parents. Later, village headman Kaifuddin Khan called for a meeting to resolve the dispute between the two families on July 31. During the meeting, Sahir gave triple talaq to Nilofer and left the place leaving her shocked.Bhograi IIC Narendra Das said he has received a complaint and a case has been registered.