Ambassador of Burundi visits Kendrapara village

Ambassador of Republic of Burundi Stella Budiriganya on Monday  visited the riverside Bhagabanpur village in Garadapur block on Monday.

Published: 13th August 2019 06:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2019 06:48 AM   |  A+A-

Ambassador of Republic of Burundi to India Stella Budiriganya being accorded a warm reception at Bhagabanpur village on Monday | Express

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Ambassador of Republic of Burundi Stella Budiriganya on Monday visited the riverside Bhagabanpur village in Garadapur block on Monday. Stella was accorded a warm and traditional reception in the village where she met the golden grass crafts persons who have developed the art of making items from golden grass locally known as ‘Kaincha’.

The women self-help group (SHG) members of the village told her that golden grass hats, baskets, hand fans, table mats, flowerpots and other items of the region are popular and in great demand. The women have been eking out their livelihood by making gold grass craft items.

“We told the ambassador that the SHG movement has gained importance over the years as the Government implements several of its schemes through them,”  said Samir Samal, a Chartered Accountant of Bhagabanpur who accompanied the Ambassador during her visit. Stella lauded the Government for the mid-day meal scheme in schools. Several students and teachers of the village school interacted with her on the occasion.

Addressing the villagers at a meeting, Stella said “Odisha is a beautiful State and has rich history, culture and tradition. This is a great opportunity for me to visit  Bhagabanpur village. I am proud of getting a chance to visit this small village. We will do some developmental works in the village in partnership with our Government and some international organizations. “

President of the school management committee Bimbadhar Rout, village committee president Bijay Kumar Behera, secretary of Kendrapara Urban Bank Sushil  Kumar Samal and others were present during the visit of the Ambassador. 

