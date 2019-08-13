Home States Odisha

Athagarh forest no longer a safe haven for elephants

Athagarh forest was once considered one of the safest havens for elephants.

Published: 13th August 2019 07:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2019 07:07 AM

By Express News Service

ATHAGARH: Athagarh forest was once considered one of the safest havens for elephants.However, over the years, the situation has changed. Owing to shortage of food stuff and natural habitat, the jumbos are forced to move out of the forest resulting in frequent man-animal conflicts. The forest, which was once abundant in rare animal and plant species, has fallen prey to development and change in people’s attitude towards nature.

It is alleged that some officers of the Forest department, in connivance with jungle mafia and poachers, have contributed to the deterioration of the forest where trees are being felled with alarming regularity and animals hunted for their flesh and valuable body parts.

The movement of elephants in the forest has been curtailed at different points by people. Walls have been constructed by industries forcing the pachyderms to change their direction and move towards human habitation in search of food and water. When the owners of the farm lands try to drive them away, it results in man-animal conflict.

The Athagarh Forest Division is a safe zone and the officials are required to protect it using various means. There is a need for Forest department officials to educate people residing in the vicinity of the forest through awareness programmes. However, such awareness drives are seldom conducted. In addition to this, lack of adequate steps to prevent poaching has emerged as a major cause of concern.

Athagarh DFO Sasmita Lenka said the Government does not provide adequate funds for fuel and vehicles to conduct patrolling in the forest. Besides, shortage of staff makes it tough to run the daily affairs of the department as per norms.

However, locals said forest officials often remain absent from duty giving ample scope to poachers to rob the forest of its trees and wildlife including elephants.

