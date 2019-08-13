Dormant state planning board likely to be restructured by Odisha government

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Government is likely to go for restructuring of State Planning Board which is become dormant for the last several years. Though deputy chairpersons and members are appointed to the Board regularly, it has not met for the last 12 years turning it into a place for the rehabilitation of ruling BJD leaders. It is, however, yet to be clear what will be the changed structure of the Board.

Sources said emphasis will be on 5Ts (Transparency, Technology, Transparency, Teamwork, Time and Transformation) mantra announced by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik recently.

The State Government has recently appointed ministers and ruling party MLAs as chairpersons of the District Planning Committees (DPCs) of all 30 districts. Sources said posts of of deputy chairperson, advisor, special secretary and members of the State Planning Board will be filled up soon.

The restructured Board may have several committees on different sectors including agriculture, industry, infrastructure and women empowerment. Planning and convergence Minister Padmanabha Behera told mediapersons that though several welfare schemes have been announced by the State Government, there is a need to make the board more vibrant.

In several written replies during the Budget session of Assembly, the Government had admitted that board meeting are never held though all posts are filled up regularly. The opposition parties targeted Odisha Government alleging that the State Planning Board has turned out to be a means of rehabilitation of political leaders.

Sources said the restructured Planning Board is likely to be announced after appointments are made to the State-owned public sector undertakings.