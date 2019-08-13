Drug peddlers caught by women, handed over to Paradip police

By Express News Service

PARADIP: Concerned over rising drugs menace in the area, womenfolk of Udayabata locality under Paradip police limits on Monday took the matter into their hands and nabbed two peddlers. The two were handed to the police.

The women raided a hut in the locality and cornered Amin Swain and Manoj Rath, recovering 22 packets containing 5 gm of brown sugar each from their possession. The irate women then ransacked and demolished the hut.

Paradip IIC Rajani Kant Samal said the women detained the two drug peddlers in Udayabat area and informed police about the recovery of brown sugar from their possession. Police have suo motto lodged an FIR in this connection and a case has been registered against the accused, he said.

Unhindered supply of brown sugar to the youths by drug peddlers has emerged as a major cause of concern in Paradip. Rise in smuggling of the contraband has resulted in the contraband making inroads to not only Paradip but also Kujang, Jagatsinghpur and other areas of the district. Despite frequent complaints and pleas to check peddling of the drug, neither the police nor Excise officials have been able to contain the menace, alleged locals.

The drug peddlers primarily target students and youth. Sources said despite the fact the drug is freely available in slums of Paradip, little has been done to unearth the racket. Youngsters including those from middle class and affluent families are hooked to ganja and brown sugar which are carried in cigarette packets.

While one kg of ganja is procured for `3,000, the peddlers sell it to individual customers at twice the price. Peddlers dealing in brown sugar charge between `20,000 to `25,000 for 10 gm of the contraband.

Apart from brown sugar, country liquor is sold through open outlets and even betel shops without any license in areas within Paradip police limits. Though locals have repeatedly urged the district administration to take action and put an end to the menace of illicit liquor in villages, nothing has been done. This has resulted in rise in incidents of eve-teasing and hooliganism in the area, people alleged.