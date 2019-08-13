Eight dead as incessant rains trigger flash floods in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Incessant rains triggered by a cyclonic circulation over northeast and east-central Bay of Bengal battered Odisha forcing local authorities to evacuate people from the low-lying areas to safer places on Tuesday.

While five districts - Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Subarnapur, Boudh and Balangir have been affected in the flash flood, eight people have died so far.

Three villages under Mohangiri Gram Panchayat of Madanpur Rampur block in Kalahandi district were marooned due to flood in Kaliganga river. A total of 90 persons were shifted to a temporary shelter.

Road communication in Kandhamal was affected as diversions of NH 59 near Baliguda and Tumudibandh washed away. Heavy showers also caused a flash flood in three villages of Tarabha block in Subarnapur district disrupting vehicular traffic.

Rain also affected normal life in eight villages in Boudh prompting district administration to carry out immediate evacuation operation in these areas. Incessant rains also led to severe flooding in low-lying areas in Balangir town.

The district administration has deployed rescue teams to evacuate people from marooned areas. Police and fire fighting personnel rescued more than 100 people who were stuck in their houses.

Official sources said Balangir district has recorded highest rainfall of 226.3 mm in the last 24 hours. Apart from Balangir, average rainfall in Boudh, Kalahandi, Subarnapur and Kandhamal remained above 125 mm during the period.

While two blocks recorded rainfall of over 400 mm, eight blocks witnessed rainfall between 200 mm and 400 mm. Karlamunda block in Kalahandi district recorded the highest rainfall of 608 mm. Rainfall in another 40 blocks remained above 100 mm.

An Anganwadi centre surrounded by floodwater in Kalahandi district.

Since the Met office has predicted more rains in eight districts in the State in next 48 hours, the State Government has asked Collectors to remain alert for any exigencies.

Special Relief Commissioner Bishnupada Sethi said seven Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) teams have been dispatched to Boudh, Kalahandi, Nabarangpur, Koraput, Malkangiri, Rayagada and Kandhamal.

Meanwhile, trains services have been affected in western Odisha region as floodwater was flowing above railway tracks at several places.

Train services suspended between Deogaon Road-Bargarh, Loisinga-Bolangir and Barpalli–Dunguripalli stations in Sambalpur-Titilagarh section, in view of safety of trains and passengers. The services will resume when water level recedes.

Rourkela-Jagadalpur-Rourkela Express will remain cancelled from Rourkela on Tuesday, and from Jagadalpur on Wednesday due to flooding of tracks between Sambalpur and Titlagarh.

Similarly, Sambalpur-Rayagada-Sambalpur Inter City Express will remain cancelled between Barpali and Rayagada from both the directions and Bhubaneswar-Balangir-Bhubaneswar Inter City Express will remain cancelled between Sambalpur and Balangir.