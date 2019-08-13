Gangadhar Meher University library to open for 12 hrs

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: The Gangadhar Meher University (GMU) here will keep its library open for students for 12 hours in a day after August 15.

Currently, the central library of the university is opened for seven hours from 10 am to 5 pm on all working days. Deputy Registrar of GMU, Uma Charan Pati said all the students of the university can read in the library from 8 am to 8 pm. He said they have also decided to ask students of the university to run the library beyond the office hours, which is from 8 am to 10 am and 5 pm to 8 pm. Initially, students of Library and Information Science department of the university will be engaged to run the library.