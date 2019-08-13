High tide causes panic in Ganjam village

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: People of the coastal village of Ramayapatana in Chikiti block are in a state of dread as the whole region is being lashed by high tides since the past one week. The tide has already eroded a sizeable part of the beach from Gokhorkuda in Ganjam block to Sunapur in Chikiti. Ramyapatana is the worst affected village of Ganjam district.

A decade ago, the sea was at a distance of around three km from Ramayapatana. But gradually the distance has been reduced to a few metres and even sea water often enters into the village. Two years back, high tides had damaged several houses and the district administration assured to construct a guard wall, but to no avail. The low pressure-induced high tides have affected the village this year also.

A local Arjun Panda said tides of around 20 feet height have caused the sea water to engulf the entire beach and damaged the village road. Now the sea water has touched the beach side constructions posing a serious threat to the houses. Some panic-stricken people have even left for their nearby relatives for safety, he stated.Locals alleged that no Government officials have visited the village to review the situation so far.

Road washed away

Phulbani: The diversion road on Gopalpur-Raipur NH-59 at Bataguda was washed away on Monday morning following heavy downpour since Sunday night. Vehicular communication to Kotagarh and Tumudibandha block with Rayagada, Kalahandi and Koraput districts and Raipur in Madhya Pradesh was snapped leaving hundreds of vehicles stranded on both sides of the road. Many Bol Bam devotees who had gone to Jaleswar temple to offer holy water, could not return from the temple. Junior Engineer of Balliguda NH section Jayadev Dey said the diversion road would be repaired at the earliest.