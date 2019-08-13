House caves in killing woman

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: A woman died and another injured when their house collapsed in Gosalpada on Monday. The deceased is 70-year-old Ranimati Singh and the injured is her daughter-in-law Jasobanti Singh.The women were cooking in the house when the incident took place. Due to incessant rain since Sunday night, the mud house had become weak and collapsed.Other family members and neighbours rescued the two from the debris but Ranimati succumbed. Jasobanti was admitted to the District Headquarters Hospital and then shifted to VIMSAR in Burla after her condition deteriorated.