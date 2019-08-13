Jajpur district administration in action against stone mafia

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: The district administration has sealed three stone crushers operating in Bichhakhandi area here.

Leading a joint inspection of stone crushers in Bichhakhandi under Dharmasala, Tehsildar Saroj Kumar Panda on Sunday sealed the three units which were running without mandatory papers like Y form issued by the tehsil office, environmental clearance certificate, conversion of land and power supply permission.

The Tehsildar also issued a notice to another 19 stone crushers to produce necessary papers in his office within a week. Panda was accompanied by Jenapur police, local forest and revenue officials.

The Tehsildar swung into action after stone mafia allegedly snatched away vehicles which were seized for illegal transport of black granite from Bichhakhandi hill and assaulted Additional Tehsildar of Dharmasala Debi Prasad Mohanty on Saturday. The miscreants, allegedly supporters of the ruling BJD, even assaulted police personnel accompanying Mohanty during the raid on Bichhakhandi hill.No one has been arrested in this connection.