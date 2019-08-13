Kandhamal MP Achyuta Samanta aid for family of man washed away in floods

By Express News Service

PHULBANI: Kandhamal MP Achyuta Samanta has extended a helping hand to the family of a man who along with his son went missing in the recent floods in the district.

Dinabandhu Majhi and his son Purendra were swept away last week while crossing a canal in Mundimaska village under Tumudibandha block. While Purendra’s body was recovered from a ditch, Dinabandhu is yet to be traced.

Samanta met the bereaved family on Sunday and gave Rs 50,000 from his personal account. He assured Dinabandhu’s two sons that they will be admitted into KISS, Bhubaneswar to pursue an education free of cost. Meanwhile, Samanta launched ‘Ama Kandhamal’, a campaign to empower youths and overall development of the district, during the celebration of International Youth Day at the District Convention Centre in Phulbani on Monday.

The MP announced that a mega job fair will be held in September to provide employment to youths. He also announced several skill development programmes.