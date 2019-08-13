People’s non-cooperation hinders plastic ban in Sambalpur

Mayank Bhusan Pani By

Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: It has been over four years since use of polythene and plastic was banned by the Sambalpur Municipal Corporation (SMC) in the city. However, people’s apathy and indifference has laid waste to the efforts.

SMC had enforced the ban on polythene, disposable plastic items like cutlery along with thermocol in February 2015. Deputy Commissioner of SMC Subhankar Mohanty said in the last five months, the civic body has collected fine to the tune of Rs 1,33,300 from across the city. In 2018-19, Rs 2,92,000 was collected as penalty from traders.

However, the efforts to make the city polythene-free have not not been fruitful due to non-cooperation of the people. Despite frequent raids, both small as well as big traders continue to use polythene bags. The people, too, demand polythene bags from the merchants and shops to carry their items.

In the vegetable market of Golebazar, small vendors can still be found using polythene. One such vendor Lakhmi Majhi said that paper bags (thunga) have become costlier now. “We cannot recover costs from it. Provide us an alternative at the price of polythene and we have no problem in using it,” he said.Majhi said the vendors often request people to bring their own bags but as most of them are unwilling to do so, the traders are forced to use polythene.

On the other hand, big establishments in the city are using alternative material but are charging exorbitantly for it.Locals said fabric bags are being sold at Big Bazaar for Rs 25. Besides, the habit of dumping plastic bags and bottles on roadside has become a major cause of concern for the civic body.

Mohanty said SMC is emphasising on awareness among people. While hoardings have been put up across the city requesting people to stop using plastic bags and dump plastic bottles in dustbins, stickers are being put outside stores and shops at malls prohibiting use of plastic carry bags. Also, a traders’ meet was conducted by SMC to brief vendors about the bags they can use.

Fines collected

April: Rs 8,200

May: Rs 23,100

June: Rs 47,900

July: Rs 33,200

August (Till 8th): Rs 20,900