Home States Odisha

Revised fees for Oidhsa's private schools from next year

Hiked fee received the nod of SME Dept and is pending with CMO

Published: 13th August 2019 07:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2019 07:02 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi private school students

Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The revised fees proposed by the Fee Regulatory Committee (FRC) of School and Mass Education (SME) Department for private schools in the State will come into force next year.
“As the 2019-20 academic session has already commenced, we will implement the new fee structure for private schools from the next academic session,” said SME Minister Samir Ranjan Das.
Meanwhile, seeking immediate implementation of the revised fee structure, Odisha Abhibhabak

Mahasangha has decided to launch a three-day signature campaign. Mahasangha chairperson Basudev Bhatt said a protest march will also be carried at Mahatma Gandhi Marg on August 17. A delegation will also try to meet Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik seeking immediate implementation of the new fees.
The FRC formed by SME Department last year had proposed a revised fee structure for all private schools functioning in the State.

The panel had proposed Rs 15,000 annual fee for UKG admission, Rs 17,000 for admission into classes I to V, Rs 20,000 for Classes VI to VIII, Rs 22,000 for Classes IX and X and Rs 25,000 for Classes XI and XII.
Though the revised structure received the nod from SME Department, it is pending with the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) as many schools have opposed it stating that the revised structure is too low and needs to be relooked, sources said.

The Minister said State Government has received views of all stakeholders concerned, including parents and private schools and a decision  will be taken in the coming months.

Apart from introducing the revised fee structure, the State Government will also regulate admission to 25 per cent seats reserved for economically weaker section (EWS) in private schools, the Minister said.
He said till now students seeking admission to a particular private school under EWS quota were required to submit application to authorities of the schools concerned. However, from next academic session, they won’t require to do so. Instead, they will submit their application for the same to the department which will enable their admission to the school of their choice on the basis of marks and seats available. Application from the students in this regard will be received online, the Minister clarified.

 FRC proposal
Rs 15,000 for annual  admission to UKG classes
Rs 17,000 for admissions from Classes I to V
Rs 20,000 for Classes VI to VIII
Rs 22,000 for Classes IX and X
Rs 25,000 for Classes XI and XII

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Fee Regulatory Committee School and Mass Education SME Minister Samir Ranjan Das Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik odisha education department
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Kashmiri woman breaks down after listening to a fellow Kashmiri narrating memories of past Eid in the Valley. Kashmiris living in Delhi gathered at Jantar Mantar on Monday to observe Eid al-Adha. (Photo | Parveen Negi)
How does Eid away from home feel? Kashmiris answer..
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa visited the flood-affected areas of Shimoga town (Photo | Twitter/ CM of Karnataka)
Karnataka Floods: CM Yediyurappa asks Centre to release Rs 10000 crore immediately
Gallery
Eid-al-Adha means 'Feast of the Sacrifice' or Eid Qurban also called the 'Festival of the Sacrifice', honours the willingness of Ibrahim to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God's command. (Photo | R.Satish Babu/EPS)
Eid al-Adha: Emotions galore as India celebrates Bakrid!
Having earned the distinction of being the longest-serving Congress president, Sonia Gandhi is once again at the helm to steer her party out of troubled waters. (Photo | AICC Twitter)
Indian National Congress' saviour-in-chief Sonia Gandhi returns to party helm
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp