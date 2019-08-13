Revised fees for Oidhsa's private schools from next year

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The revised fees proposed by the Fee Regulatory Committee (FRC) of School and Mass Education (SME) Department for private schools in the State will come into force next year.

“As the 2019-20 academic session has already commenced, we will implement the new fee structure for private schools from the next academic session,” said SME Minister Samir Ranjan Das.

Meanwhile, seeking immediate implementation of the revised fee structure, Odisha Abhibhabak

Mahasangha has decided to launch a three-day signature campaign. Mahasangha chairperson Basudev Bhatt said a protest march will also be carried at Mahatma Gandhi Marg on August 17. A delegation will also try to meet Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik seeking immediate implementation of the new fees.

The FRC formed by SME Department last year had proposed a revised fee structure for all private schools functioning in the State.

The panel had proposed Rs 15,000 annual fee for UKG admission, Rs 17,000 for admission into classes I to V, Rs 20,000 for Classes VI to VIII, Rs 22,000 for Classes IX and X and Rs 25,000 for Classes XI and XII.

Though the revised structure received the nod from SME Department, it is pending with the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) as many schools have opposed it stating that the revised structure is too low and needs to be relooked, sources said.

The Minister said State Government has received views of all stakeholders concerned, including parents and private schools and a decision will be taken in the coming months.

Apart from introducing the revised fee structure, the State Government will also regulate admission to 25 per cent seats reserved for economically weaker section (EWS) in private schools, the Minister said.

He said till now students seeking admission to a particular private school under EWS quota were required to submit application to authorities of the schools concerned. However, from next academic session, they won’t require to do so. Instead, they will submit their application for the same to the department which will enable their admission to the school of their choice on the basis of marks and seats available. Application from the students in this regard will be received online, the Minister clarified.

FRC proposal

Rs 15,000 for annual admission to UKG classes

Rs 17,000 for admissions from Classes I to V

Rs 20,000 for Classes VI to VIII

Rs 22,000 for Classes IX and X

Rs 25,000 for Classes XI and XII