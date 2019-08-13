RSP executive in Rourkela falls prey to cyber fraud, duped of Rs 68000

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: A 59-year-old executive of Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) SN Xess lost Rs 68,000 in a cyber fraud but worse was in store for him. The Sector-19 police here refused to accept his complaint.

Xess, the Deputy General Manager (DGM) of the Environment Engineering Department of RSP Xess, said on Sunday forenoon he was in a hurry to go out and received a call from the cyber fraudster from mobile number 8597052260 that his ATM card would be deactivated as it has not been linked with his Aadhar number.

Xess said he trusted the fraudster after he falsely claimed the call was from the Rourkela Main Branch of State Bank of India. He said the fraudster took his ATM and UIDAI details and also convinced him that the One Time Password (OTP) received on his mobile number would be necessary to complete the linking process. Xess said the fraudster kept him engaged in the call and took the six-digit OTP five times with the plea that the OTPs were not being accepted by the system. He said he consulted a friend later and realised he was duped. Xess said on the advice of the police, he blocked the ATM by calling SBI’s toll-free number but the Sector-19 police refused to accept the complaint.

The DGM said from the bank statement he learnt that Rs 68, 000 was transferred from his savings account in five transactions. He said blocking of the ATM saved him from further damage as the fraudster made two unsuccessful attempts on Sunday evening and Monday forenoon to withdraw money from his account.

Xess said he would meet the Rourkela SP as he apprehends the fraudster may misuse his UIDAI number.