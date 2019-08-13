‘Save habitats to protect jumbos’

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Former Principal Conservator of Forest Saroj Kumar Patnaik on Monday said, “In order to protect elephants, we need to save their habitats first.”

Addressing a meeting on the occasion of World Elephant Day here, he said the development of infrastructures like the construction of railway tracks, canals, roads and industries near forests is a major factor for rising in man-animal conflicts in the State.

The event was organised by Baripada Divisional Forest Office of Mayurbhanj district. Former IFS officer Jitashatru Mohanty, chairman of Save Elephant Foundation Dr Rajanikanta Jena and its member Praksh Jena, and Baripada DFO Swayam Mallick also spoke. Students, members of Vana Surakshya Samiti (VSS) and Sabuja Bahini were also present.

Awareness drive in Dhenkanal

Dhenkanal: Forest officials on Monday organised an awareness programme to mark the day at Kapilash Zoo in the district. Collector Bhumesh Chandra Behera, DFO Sudarshan Patra and senior officials urged people to protect forest and elephants. Later, they visited an elephant rescue centre.