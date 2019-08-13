Vegetable prices soar in Odisha, common man feels pinch

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Skyrocketing prices of vegetables since the last fortnight have made life miserable for the common man. During the holy month of Shravan, the demand of vegetables remains high as most people prefer vegetarian food. But the soaring prices have taken a toll on people’s pocket. Tomato and potato are being sold at Rs 50 and Rs 26 per kg respectively while most green vegetables are priced above Rs 40 per kg.

Ramesh Behera, a retailer of Giri Market, said prices of vegetables have doubled in the last few weeks as a result of which his customers are purchasing less than the usual amount. Beans are being sold at Rs 90 per kg while drumsticks are priced at Rs 70 per kg.

Similarly, brinjal is selling at Rs 50 per kg while okra, bitter gourd and ridge gourd comes with a tag of Rs 40. Cabbage is priced at Rs 60 per kg and spiny gourd and parval costs at Rs 50. Spike gourd is being sold at Rs 160 per kg. Senior advocate Bhagaban Sahu said vegetarians are the worst hit of the price rise. “It has become difficult to manage kitchen expenses with pulses and vegetables going beyond our reach,” he said.

In absence of proper storage facilities, vegetables become rotten in a few days and to compensate for the loss, traders are enhancing the price as per their choice, he added. Manmohan Sahu, a wholesaler of Badabazar, said usually, local vegetables meet around 30 per cent need of the market. But incessant rains have badly affected the local harvest. This apart, the vegetable supply from other States has also been hit due to heavy rains resulting in price rise.

The city receives vegetables from nearby rural areas of Lathi, Bendalia, Saunlai, Randha and Karapali besides Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Howrah. Due to heavy rains since the last some days, transport of vegetables from the Southside has been disrupted and the supply from Howrah is inadequate.