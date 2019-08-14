Home States Odisha

Balangir marooned with persistent rains

The unprecedented deluge for the last 24 hours cut off Balangir town from rest of the world on Tuesday.

Published: 14th August 2019 06:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2019 06:16 AM   |  A+A-

balangir flood

Parked trucks submerged in the town on Tuesday (photo |EPS)

By Sanjaya Kumar Mishra
Express News Service

BALANGIR: The unprecedented deluge for the last 24 hours cut off Balangir town from the rest of the world on Tuesday. As 4-5 ft rainwater flowed on the main roads, the communication to the town was snapped.

According to district administration sources, the town received record 497 mm rainfall rendering almost the entire town water-logged. Knee-deep water entered the houses in Palace Line, Railway Station, Barpali Para, Rameswar Nagar, Gokuldham, Talpali Para, Koshal Nagar, Sudpara, Salepali, Manoharpur, Mahalaxminagar, Tikrapara, Sagar Para as the drainage system collapsed.

The entire town plunged into darkness as power supply was cut off after the rains. Soon after, water supply also stopped. One ODRAF team and fire personnel have been engaged to rescue the affected people from low-lying areas.

Around 15,000 marooned people have been evacuated and accommodated in 21 relief camps in the town. Similarly, 18,820 people have been rescued and sent to 59 relief centres in the district. Balangir MLA Narasingh Mishra and Collector Arindam Dakua were taking the stock of the situation and monitoring the rescue and relief operation.

Rivers Khadang, Tel, Suktel and Barabhai Lanth were swelling while flood water of Laxmijore nulla entered the town. Rainwater was flowing over the Bramhan Para bridge. The vehicles parked on roads almost drowned in accumulated storm water. Communication on Balangir-Patnagarh, Balangir-Titlagarh, Balangir-Sambalpur and Balangir-Sonepur roads has been snapped.Train services were disrupted as the railway tracks were submerged at several places. Many trains were cancelled and some returned before reaching the town.

According to locals, such heavy rainfall was unprecedented. Though the town was flooded in 1982 the last time, the extent and intensity was not as severe as it is now, they maintained. Several other areas of the district also received heavy rainfall in last 24 hours. According to reports, Titlagarh, Patnagarh, Kantabanji, Sindhekela, Chudapali and Loisingha have been severely affected. While many villages were water-logged, there were reports of house collapse at several places. The ODRAF team rescued a new born baby from the marooned Samaleswari nursing home. It was in a critical condition and admitted in the SNCU of Government hospital.

Landslide at Harishankar
Heavy rain triggered a major landslide at Harishankar Temple, situated on the Gandhamardhan Hills. Muddy water, slurry and boulders entered the temple premises. Hundreds of devotees gathered at the temple on the last Monday of Shravan month had a harrowing time though nobody was injured.

The deluge
497
mm rainfall in 24 hrs
15,000
people evacuated
21
relief camps opened
Road and train communication snapped
Power and water supply stopped
ODRAF team and fire personnel engaged in rescue and relief operation
Local MLA and Collector monitoring the operations

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Balangir Barpali Para Rameswar Nagar ODRAF Balangir MLA Narasingh Mishra Collector Arindam Dakua Odisha floods Flood fury
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
MDMK general secretary Vaiko (File Photo | Satish Babu, EPS)
Want a photo with MDMK leader Vaiko? Pay Rs 100!
TNIE Explores: Meet the Jawa bike 'doctor' from Chennai
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the 73rd Independence Day said that within 10 weeks of returning to power, his government has taken key decisions to fulfil the aspirations of people and cited the new law on triple talaq and scrapping of special status accorded to Jammu and Kashmir. In his address to the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort, he said his government has dedicated itself on all fronts in the service of countrymen. (Photo | AP)
10 key announcements in PM Modi's 6th Independence Day speech
Let us take a look at the movies that are set to release on the occasion of Indian Independence Day.
From Kollywood to Bollywood: Movies slated for release on Indian Independence Day 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp