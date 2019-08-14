Balangir marooned with persistent rains

Sanjaya Kumar Mishra By

Express News Service

BALANGIR: The unprecedented deluge for the last 24 hours cut off Balangir town from the rest of the world on Tuesday. As 4-5 ft rainwater flowed on the main roads, the communication to the town was snapped.

According to district administration sources, the town received record 497 mm rainfall rendering almost the entire town water-logged. Knee-deep water entered the houses in Palace Line, Railway Station, Barpali Para, Rameswar Nagar, Gokuldham, Talpali Para, Koshal Nagar, Sudpara, Salepali, Manoharpur, Mahalaxminagar, Tikrapara, Sagar Para as the drainage system collapsed.

The entire town plunged into darkness as power supply was cut off after the rains. Soon after, water supply also stopped. One ODRAF team and fire personnel have been engaged to rescue the affected people from low-lying areas.

Around 15,000 marooned people have been evacuated and accommodated in 21 relief camps in the town. Similarly, 18,820 people have been rescued and sent to 59 relief centres in the district. Balangir MLA Narasingh Mishra and Collector Arindam Dakua were taking the stock of the situation and monitoring the rescue and relief operation.

Rivers Khadang, Tel, Suktel and Barabhai Lanth were swelling while flood water of Laxmijore nulla entered the town. Rainwater was flowing over the Bramhan Para bridge. The vehicles parked on roads almost drowned in accumulated storm water. Communication on Balangir-Patnagarh, Balangir-Titlagarh, Balangir-Sambalpur and Balangir-Sonepur roads has been snapped.Train services were disrupted as the railway tracks were submerged at several places. Many trains were cancelled and some returned before reaching the town.

According to locals, such heavy rainfall was unprecedented. Though the town was flooded in 1982 the last time, the extent and intensity was not as severe as it is now, they maintained. Several other areas of the district also received heavy rainfall in last 24 hours. According to reports, Titlagarh, Patnagarh, Kantabanji, Sindhekela, Chudapali and Loisingha have been severely affected. While many villages were water-logged, there were reports of house collapse at several places. The ODRAF team rescued a new born baby from the marooned Samaleswari nursing home. It was in a critical condition and admitted in the SNCU of Government hospital.

Landslide at Harishankar

Heavy rain triggered a major landslide at Harishankar Temple, situated on the Gandhamardhan Hills. Muddy water, slurry and boulders entered the temple premises. Hundreds of devotees gathered at the temple on the last Monday of Shravan month had a harrowing time though nobody was injured.

The deluge

497

mm rainfall in 24 hrs

15,000

people evacuated

21

relief camps opened

Road and train communication snapped

Power and water supply stopped

ODRAF team and fire personnel engaged in rescue and relief operation

Local MLA and Collector monitoring the operations