Balasore woman alleges triple talaq for asking money to celebrate Bakrid

By Express News Service

BALASORE: Close on the heels of a triple talaq case in Bhograi, another Muslim woman of Pathana Mahala village within Soro police limits in the district on Tuesday approached Collector K Sudharshan Chakravarthy accusing her husband of giving her instant divorce when she requested for money to celebrate Bakrid.

The victim, identified as 24-year-old Reso Khatun, met the Collector when the latter was hearing grievances of the public at Soro block office. Chakravarthy has directed Soro IIC Kshyamasagar Panda to register a case and initiate a probe into it.

Reso said she married Sahim Khan, a businessman, as per Muslim rituals on May 2, 2016. Her father Nasir Khan, a resident of Haripur within Agarpada police limits in Bhadrak, had given Rs 80,000 as dowry along with furniture and ornaments worth Rs 2 lakh to Sahim’s family and spent a total of Rs 8 lakh in the marriage.

However just one year after the marriage, her husband allegedly developed a love affair with his uncle’s daughter. Sahim started to torture her both mentally and physically. He warned her to go away from his life as he wanted to marry the girl. Even his family members did not support her and tortured her, Reso alleged.

Despite facing the hardships, Reso lived in her in-laws’ house. In the meantime, she was forced to abort her pregnancy at four months. The woman further alleged that she was forced to leave her in-laws’ house after her husband and his family members tried to kill her by pressing a pillow on her face one night.

Though she returned back after a few days, her husband did not allow her to enter his house. Reso had to spend an entire night in the open and the next morning, she forcefully entered her in-laws’ house and started living there. “I have been living in dark as my husband disconnected the power supply to my room,” she claimed.

Reso said a meeting was held between her family and her in-laws in the local police station but in vain. On Monday, when she went to her husband’s shop to seek money for celebrating Bakrid, Sahim abused her and uttered talaq three times, she alleged.