Home States Odisha

CM Naveen Patnaik inaugurates Naval Tata Hockey Academy

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday inaugurated the Naval Tata Hockey Academy (NTHA) at Kalinga Stadium here for grooming the best hockey talent in the State.

Published: 14th August 2019 06:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2019 06:23 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik, Naval Tata Hockey Academy

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurating Naval Tata Hockey Academy, Odisha at Kalinga Hockey Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday (Photo | EPS, Irfana)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday inaugurated the Naval Tata Hockey Academy (NTHA) at Kalinga Stadium here for grooming the best hockey talent in the State. The academy was opened in Bhubaneswar as part of the three-pronged Tata Odisha Hockey Programme, a joint initiative of Tata Steel, Tata Trusts and Government of Odisha to nurture sports talent in the State.

At present, 24 junior girls including 18 from Odisha have been identified to join the high-performance centre (HPC).  The HPC will accommodate another six girls to complete the first batch. In the coming years, the centre will also add 30 boys.

Earlier, Tata Trust conducted a talent scouting program in Deogarh, Sundargarh, Dhenkanal and Bhubaneswar in Odisha and Simdega district in Jharkhand. Around 350 talents were shortlisted, of whom 24 have been enrolled in the HPC.

“Bhubaneswar is fast emerging as the sports capital of India. With the establishment of NTHA, youth from the State will get best-in-class training on artificial turf from an early age which will enable players to compete on par with their international counterparts,” said Sports and Youth Services Minister Tusharkanti Mishra.

As per the MoU, the State Government will facilitate infrastructural support and Tata Trust will provide coaching and technical support.

Among others CEO and MD, Tata Steel, TV Narendran, VP, Corporate Services, Tata Steel, Chanakya Chaudhary and Senior Advisor of Tata Trusts Burzis Taraporevala were present.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Naval Tata Hockey Academy Naveen Patnaik Bhubaneswar Tata Odisha Hockey Programme Tata Trusts Tata Steel Government of Odisha high-performance centre
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
MDMK general secretary Vaiko (File Photo | Satish Babu, EPS)
Want a photo with MDMK leader Vaiko? Pay Rs 100!
TNIE Explores: Meet the Jawa bike 'doctor' from Chennai
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the 73rd Independence Day said that within 10 weeks of returning to power, his government has taken key decisions to fulfil the aspirations of people and cited the new law on triple talaq and scrapping of special status accorded to Jammu and Kashmir. In his address to the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort, he said his government has dedicated itself on all fronts in the service of countrymen. (Photo | AP)
10 key announcements in PM Modi's 6th Independence Day speech
Let us take a look at the movies that are set to release on the occasion of Indian Independence Day.
From Kollywood to Bollywood: Movies slated for release on Indian Independence Day 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp