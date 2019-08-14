Home States Odisha

Flash flood in Kalahandi

Due to erosion of road between Madanpur and Sagarpali under M Rampur block, a Cuttack bound bus met with accident but passengers escaped unhurt.

Odisha fire services personnel deployed in rescue operation in Kalahandi district.

Odisha fire services personnel deployed in rescue operation in Kalahandi district.

By uma sankar kar
Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: Incessant downpour triggered flash flood in c, Utei, Rahul, Sandol and Kaliganga rivers inundating many villages in Kesinga, Karlamunda and M Rampur blocks of Kalahandi district on Tuesday.

According to district administration sources, 608 mm rainfall was registered in Karlamunda block followed by 445 mm in M Rampur, 241 mm in Narla and 157 mm in Kesinga. Belkhandi, famous for 10th Shiva shrine in Kesinga block located in the confluence of Tel and Utei rivers, was submerged by high flood. Around 40 devotees stranded there were evacuated by OSDMA team. As many as 892 people from 17 villages were evacuated to safer places in the district.

Road communication to the interior areas of Karalamunda, Kesinga and M Rampur have been disrupted. The Palam-Belkhandi PMGSY road has been submerged. Due to flood in Kaliganga, Rahul Mohangiri area of M Rampur block is cut off. Similarly, Belkhandi, Sirjapali, Teresingha, Rinja and Belkhandi are inundated.

According to a report from R&B division, there has been substantial damage to Tundla-Karlamunda road, Rampur-Risda road, Palam-Belkhandi road, Risda to Tusra via Gajbahal, Paibahal-Mohangiri and Joradobra-Karlamunda road.

Due to the erosion of road between Madanpur and Sagarpali under M Rampur block, a Cuttack bound bus met with an accident but passengers escaped unhurt.

